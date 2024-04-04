Fresno Unified expanding search for new superintendent

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday night, the Fresno Unified school board voted to pause the interviewing of internal candidates to replace superintendent Bob Nelson to broaden the scope of the search.

It comes after board members criticized the process which only produced internal candidates.

At the board meeting Wednesday night, parents, students and community members weighed in on the search process

The board voted to stop the current process and go back to the drawing board -- emphasizing more community input and broadening the search to external candidates.

The new superintendent would start next school year -- as current superintendent Bob Nelson will step down from his role this summer.

"There's a lot of concern. There's a lot of concern with parents, students, teachers, community members that from the get this process should have been a nationwide search. It should be fully transparent," said Marisa Rodriguez, a teacher at Roosevelt High School.

While most called for a wider search, some argued the internal candidates are qualified.

"We just want diversity. We want equality. We want an equal, fair vote for the new superintendent," said Yunah Vang, an Edison High School student.

Board President Susan Wittrup closed the night by saying the board appreciates the public's input and it will be considered in the new process for finding more candidates.

We expect to hear more about what that new process might look like at next week's board meeting.

