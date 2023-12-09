FUSD school nurses identifying serious health concerns among students

In the office of a Fresno Unified school nurse, not a whole lot of Band-Aids are being handed out for boo-boos.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the office of a Fresno Unified school nurse, not a whole lot of Band-Aids are being handed out for boo-boos.

"As I came in here, I really realized it is very multifaceted," explained Keaton Simas. "Teachers utilize us as resources for concerns of their students. Parents can reach out to us for advice."

For the past three years, Simas has been a registered nurse at Powers-Ginsburg Elementary in northwest Fresno.

He's one of 83 school nurses throughout the school district.

He said a student's trip to the nurse's office can reveal serious health concerns.

"It can range anywhere from a student may have a hole in their heart, or a student may only have one functioning kidney. They may have episodes that lead to hypoglycemia or low blood sugar control issues that they're unaware of," he said.

More than often, school nurses are catching these types of health problems because some students don't have healthcare coverage or they aren't able to get an appointment with their primary care physician.

"That's where I could then do a referral out to a doctor," Simas said.

He also added that nurses are educating families about new prescriptions.

"A lot of the times parents will come to us with fresh orders and I will look over them and kind of spend additional time educating them on when to use it, how to use it to be effective," Simas said.

School nurses said it's important parents be transparent about their child's health conditions - or any concerns they have.

"We are very smart," said Simas. "We are a friend. We are here as a resource for you."