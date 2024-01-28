Fresno Unified School District hosts first Black Voices in Literacy event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District and Parent University held their first "Black Voices in Literacy" event at the Fresno Convention Center in Downtown Fresno.

The event highlighted the value of literacy through activities for the whole family.

Students and their families listened to motivational speakers, browsed dozens of vendors full of resources, and participated in hands-on learning activities.

Some activities included sight words and pictures to help students learn and show parents how to help at home.

"Our district's goal is to ensure that every child is reading by first grade and we want to make sure that African American students aren't left out of that goal and so today's event is really to get families and student excited about literacy," FUSD Executive Director of African American Academic Acceleration Lisa Mitchell said.

Each student took home educational resources and a free backpack full of books.

The district hopes that the event built trusting relationships with parents as it continues to support them and their child.