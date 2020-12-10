FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno High School is officially moving on from the Native American 'warrior' imagery.
On Wednesday, the school board voted to retire the current mascot depicting a Native American caricature critics have called offensive.
The school will however keep the 'Warriors' name.
Students will design and develop a new image to replace the current one for the start of the next school year.
Several board members also expressed support to remove all Native American imagery from Fresno Unified schools and improve Native American studies in the classroom.
Those concerns were tabled and may be brought up at a future date
Fresno Unified school board votes to retire Fresno High's 'Warriors' mascot imagery
