Man arrested in connection to violent attack against street vendors in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent attack of a vendor on Valentine's Day in southeast Fresno.Martin Chavez, 21, was arrested Wednesday afternoon near Nevada Street.Fresno police say Chavez went to the vendors' stand near Tulare and Third Streets on Monday. He tried to walk away with two Valentine's baskets that were for sale.Investigators say the three women who were selling the items tried to follow him, and that's when he punched them several times.The victims' 77-year-old father also tried to stop Chavez but was also attacked.All four victims suffered minor injuries."It's unacceptable," Felipe Uribe with the Fresno Police Department said Tuesday. "Hard-working people trying to make ends meet. The family, it was a family of people trying to make ends meet on Valentine's Day. This random person with nothing better to do comes and starts taking their stuff."Chavez was booked into the Fresno County Jail for charges of strong-armed robbery.