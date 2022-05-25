Central California temperatures to break triple-digits for 1st time this year

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra Nevada foothills, and Kern River Valley from 7 AM until 11 PM Wednesday. Dehydration and prolonged exposure or strenuous physical activity outdoors could lead to heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AHWR51txkC — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) May 25, 2022

Possible record breaking heat for portions of the Valley this afternoon.



Fresno and Hanford expected to break their records. Madera will tie their record.



Merced not quite making it, because their record is set at 109 degrees.@ABC30 #AccuweatherAlert pic.twitter.com/MmeNpDpoAe — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) May 25, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California temperatures are expected to break into the triple-digits for the first time this year.A Heat Advisory is in effect across the San Joaquin Valley region, and lower foothills from 7 am to 11 pm Wednesday.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said Fresno is forecast to hit 103 degrees on Wednesday and could break a daily record high for May 25. The record is currently 102 degrees, set in 1890.Hanford, Madera and Merced could also break previous daily record highs, the National Weather Service of Hanford said.Temperatures in the lower Sierra foothills will also see temperatures in the upper 90s, nearing the triple-digits. Those areas could also break multiple record highs.Officials warned residents to limit their time outside to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.Madeline Evans said Central California averages about 36 days of triple-digit temperatures per year.In 2021, the region saw 63 days of triple-digit temperatures.The heat is expected to continue on Thursday, but temperatures will cool down by the weekend.