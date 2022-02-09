weather

Central CA could break record high temperatures this week

EMBED <>More Videos

Central CA could break record high temperatures this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's already starting to feel like spring in Central California, as temperatures across the region hit the 70s this week.

The Central Valley could also break record high temperatures over the next couple of days, with temperatures nearing the 80s.



ABC Meteorologist Madeline Evans says that the mornings will continue to start chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

But by the afternoons, it'll be unseasonably warm.

In Fresno, Thursday is forecast to reach a high of 75 degrees, a record high for February 10. On Friday, we could break the record of 73 degrees as temperatures are expected to hit 75 degrees that day.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be even warmer at 77 degrees.

Madeline Evans says the warm-up is coming from a high-pressure system sitting over the West Coast. But it isn't supposed to last for long. By next week, temperatures will cool back down into the 60s.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnofresno countymerced countymadera countykings countytulare countymariposa countyweather
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Central Valley farmers keeping close eye on cold temperatures
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Man drowns after falling in swimming pool while shoveling snow
TOP STORIES
Man injured in central Fresno shooting, police investigating
Gov. Newsom signs COVID sick leave bill
Smash-and-grab robbery caught on video at Merced Mall
1 of 5 killed in crash near Table Mountain Casino remembered by family
Girl who said she stabbed alleged abductor made up the story as 'joke'
Adventure Church files lawsuit against Tower Theatre owners
How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Show More
Massive fire destroys central Fresno home
Fresno State task force to assess sexual misconduct complaint policies
Don't expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon
Fresno vendors to raise funds for Missy Hernandez's funeral service
Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron?
More TOP STORIES News