Central CA could break record high temperatures this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's already starting to feel like spring in Central California, as temperatures across the region hit the 70s this week.The Central Valley could also break record high temperatures over the next couple of days, with temperatures nearing the 80s.ABC Meteorologist Madeline Evans says that the mornings will continue to start chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.But by the afternoons, it'll be unseasonably warm.In Fresno, Thursday is forecast to reach a high of 75 degrees, a record high for February 10. On Friday, we could break the record of 73 degrees as temperatures are expected to hit 75 degrees that day.Saturday and Sunday are expected to be even warmer at 77 degrees.Madeline Evans says the warm-up is coming from a high-pressure system sitting over the West Coast. But it isn't supposed to last for long. By next week, temperatures will cool back down into the 60s.