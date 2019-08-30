Fresno woman charged with attempted murder after slamming car into another woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman is facing attempted murder charges in connection to a targeted collision in southwest Fresno.Investigators say Monique Cooper was behind the wheel of a car when she slammed into another woman standing in a parking lot on California Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard.The collision happened back in May and was captured on surveillance video.Cooper was arrested -- and initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon.But on Thursday, Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz filed an attempted murder charge against her.The victim suffered a broken vertebrae in her neck and a broken toe in the collision.Cooper reportedly was friends with a woman who was dating the victim's child's father.Cooper was out on bond, but Judge Kelley raised her bail today to $660,000 so she was taken back in custody on Thursday night.