FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno woman is facing attempted murder charges in connection to a targeted collision in southwest Fresno.
Investigators say Monique Cooper was behind the wheel of a car when she slammed into another woman standing in a parking lot on California Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard.
The collision happened back in May and was captured on surveillance video.
Cooper was arrested -- and initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
But on Thursday, Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz filed an attempted murder charge against her.
The victim suffered a broken vertebrae in her neck and a broken toe in the collision.
Cooper reportedly was friends with a woman who was dating the victim's child's father.
Cooper was out on bond, but Judge Kelley raised her bail today to $660,000 so she was taken back in custody on Thursday night.
Fresno woman charged with attempted murder after slamming car into another woman
ATTEMPTED MURDER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News