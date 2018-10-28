Fresno woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctors had told Charlene she was bleeding internally, and that if she wanted to save her baby, she would need to have an emergency C-section.

Brian T. Johnson
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Charlene Flores couldn't sleep. The pain from the contractions was too much, so her husband took her to Community Regional Medical Center.

Later, she told him to get some rest and make sure their girls got to school ok. Then she called him.

"She FaceTimes me and says I need you here right now," said Elesandro Flores, Charlene's husband.

Doctors had told Charlene she was bleeding internally, and that if she wanted to save her baby, she would need to have an emergency C-section.

Charlene had a long history of heart problems, but Flores says his wife authorized the high-risk procedure.

"So the doctors come back to me in the room saying your baby's being worked on, your wife's asleep," he said. "And then (I) heard code blue. This lady comes to our door area and says, 'We need you doctor,' and the doctor rushes back there. And then 20 minutes later the rest of the doctors and nurses flow in the room and tell me that my wife didn't make it but my daughter's in an incubator getting her treatment.

Elesandro says his wife's heart failed.

She was just 27-years-old.

In life, she loved, smiled, and put family before herself, as she did last week.

Quinn was born prematurely, so will be staying in the NICU for another month or so.

Dad says her condition is improving every day.

"I told my kids, you're (an) extension of your mother," Flores said. "You guys are women, and you guys are going to be my life, you guys are going to take that role, you guys are going to take care of me, and I know you will, and they have."

Now on his own, Elesandro needs all the help he can get raising and supporting his four girls.

But he knows Charlene is watching from a better place.

To help the Flores family by making a donation on their GoFundMe here.

Wells Fargo Account Number: 139 061 3584
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
13-year-old girl charged with assault after stabbing teen in Visalia
Fresno Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious car accident near Sanger
Tulare Sheriff deputies searching for man believed to be kidnapped from gas station
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Couple in Yosemite proposal photo found
Fresno State football team ranked #20 in nation
9th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
Show More
AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old girl abducted in Vancouver, mother could be heading to Mexico
Local religious leaders speaking out after deadly synagogue shooting
Emergency road repairs continue in Atwater
Man hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Southeast Fresno
Macy's at Fashion Fair Mall closed following equipment malfunction
More News