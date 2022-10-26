Highway 41 ramps at Friant Road to close overnight

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction work started in the early morning hours of Wednesday on the Southbound Highway 41 on and off ramps at Friant Road.

Both southbound ramps at that location will be closed from 7 pm to 6 am Sunday through Friday.

Caltrans crews will be doing road maintenance and work is expected to last until the first week of December.

However, Caltrans says it could take longer, depending on if there are any weather delays.

The northbound ramps will remain open.