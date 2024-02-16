From China to Fresno: First-of-its-kind Chinese art exhibit opens at Kearney Mansion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Inside the Kearney Mansion Museum in Fresno County, you'll find the detailed exhibition, "From China to Fresno: A 150-year Cultural Journey."

Norman Wong with the Chinese American Museum Project says it was made possible thanks to a collaboration with the Fresno County Historical Society.

"The Historical Society has had in their archives and storage for almost 50 years, all of these Chinese artifacts that have not seen the light of day, and it's time that we put them out for the community and for everyone to see," Wong said.

A ribbon cutting took place earlier this month, celebrating the hard work put into the exhibit.

Candice Pendergrass with the Fresno County Historical Society says it's important for the community to learn about the history of the Chinese American culture and their contributions to the City of Fresno.

"Historically, the first largest population of the city of Fresno in the very beginning were Chinese settlers, so it's an important part of our history," Pendergrass said.

Three rooms neatly showcase over 100 artifacts, pictures, and stories.

"We have an altar in two pieces, two calligraphy pieces, outfits, clothing, hats. A beautiful full-size photograph of a store in Chinatown dating back to the 1800s, so it's a real chance to stand inside history when you come here," Pendergrass said.

2024 is the year of the dragon, so a section of the exhibit is dedicated to the meaning.

You'll also see a Chinese Lion head used to usher in a new year decades ago.

Wong says the exhibit is personal and hopes the community will stop by.

"I feel very proud. I can relate and identify with almost everything you see here," Wong said.

The exhibit will run until June.

They aim to find a permanent home for some of the artifacts displayed.

