Business hotter than ever for FURY Hot Chicken

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For FURY, business is hotter than ever.

We first introduced you to owner Marcel McAlister when he was the new truck on the block at the Big Fresno Fair.

"I didn't even know how to drive or trying to learn how to drive it," he said. "Just to be here now is pretty incredible."

Now celebrating two years in business, the Madera native has a brick-and-mortar shop in Lemoore to sell his savory sandwiches.

Whether you're a fan of the hand-breaded made-to-order tenders or opt for the classic chicken sandwich and loaded fries, this stationary location is bringing a taste of Nashville Hot Chicken to the South Valley.

"If you come to FURY, it's all about an experience," he said.

The signature Honey-B sauce is a must when ordering. Load up your fries or take it to-go by the bottle.

"You can use it as a marinade or sautee with it," McAlister said. "It's low-calorie, gluten-free. It's like artisan style in a way."

FURY's following spans the state. In the last two months, FURY food trucks did a 10-city tour from the Bay to LA.

"Usually, we have lines in the Central Valley, but now seeing lines outside the Central Valley is amazing to see," McAlister said.

That following introduced McAlister to the CEO of Day & Night Markets, who was gearing up to launch a location near West Hills College off of Highway 41 and Bush Street.

Now, McAlister is proud to call Lemoore home to his first stationary shop.

"We want to make an impact," he said. "We're not just here to pop up and make money. We're here to be a part of the community."

