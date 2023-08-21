FX's 'The Bear' cooks up 13 Emmy nominations for season one

FX's first season of 'The Bear' is nominated for 13 Emmys, with possible accolades including Outstanding Comedy and Lead Actor.

LOS ANGELES -- "The Bear's" first season premiered in June 2022 to an exceptional audience reception, and now it's on its way to finding critical acclaim as one of the most nominated television shows for the 75th Emmy Awards.

The series follows Carmy, a young, classically trained chef as he finds himself tasked with running the family sandwich shop and managing a boisterous kitchen staff.

When season two dropped this summer, it shattered Hulu records as the most watched premiere for an FX series, a testament to its quality.

Not only is the show nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Picture Editing, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Writing, Production Design, Casting and Directing, but it has also received a plethora of acting nominations.

"Over the course of the show, you see him kind of open up and become more vulnerable," Jeremy Allen White said about playing Carmy. White is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series.

"The show's kind of about family... A lot of these folks are lost in their lives, and they find and make an impromptu family in the kitchen," Ebon Moss-Bachrach told On The Red Carpet. He's nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series.

Ayo Edebiri, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series said, "How lucky was I to get to work on this incredible thing with people I really care about and have learned from?"

We also got an opportunity to spend time with cast members from "The Bear" during a special collaboration between our local ABC stations, "Good Morning America" and "Feeding America" to provide about 450,000 meals to families in need.

Seasons 1 and 2 of "The Bear" are streaming now on Hulu.

