Gabby Windey, former "Bachelorette," came out as gay on "The View."

Former 'Bachelorette' Gabby Windey comes out on ABC's 'The View'; announces she is dating a woman

NEW YORK -- Gabby Windey, former "Bachelorette," announced she is in a committed relationship with a woman on ABC's "The View."

The 32-year-old had starred in season 26 alongside Rachel Recchia, both as "Bachelorettes."

She had been engaged to Erich Schwer as a result of her time on the show, but they broke up a few months later.

When asked if she had any relationship updates on "The View" on Wednesday, Windey said she had some big news.

"I've been keeping it kind of private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation because I'm dating a girl," Windey said.

"That's a twist," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "I didn't see that twist coming."

Windey said she didn't see it coming either.

"I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder," she said. I didn't really know to pay attention to it. When this happens there's some shame attached to it and I had to a little bit navigate through that shame; what is it, where is it coming from."

But as Bachelor Nation always heard her say, she just wants to "do me" and focus on what is good for her in her own life.

"So is it girls now, that's it, girls?" co-host Joy Behar asked.

"I think so," Windey said. "I think it's just my girl, she's the best."

Windey added that she felt "The View" was a safe space to come out and she wants to live her full truth.

She wanted her fans to hear her news come out of her own mouth and to have a conversation with women about it.

As for her family, Windey said, "Their jaws dropped to the floor." However, they are supportive and just want her to be happy, she added.

Windey said her girlfriend, who she did not name on the broadcast, makes her feel "so loved and so supportive."

She later posted a picture of herself and her girlfriend, comedian Robby Hoffman, on Instagram saying, "Told you I'm a girls girl!!"

Many fans had hoped her grandpa would be the "Golden Bachelor" when it premieres, but Windey said she didn't think he'd be a good fit because "he can't take direction and he doesn't follow the rules!"

Windey isn't the first in Bachelor Nation to come out. Former "Bachelor" Colton Underwood came out as gay back in 2021. Demi Burnett of "Bachelor in Paradise" came out as bisexual and proposed to her girlfriend on the show, and Jaimi King of Peter Weber's season also said, during her time on the show, that she is bisexual.