Gabriel Iglesias performing at Save Mart Center in November

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Fluffy" is coming to the Central Valley.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is bringing his "Don't Worry Be Fluffy" tour to the Save Mart Center on November 9.

Iglesias is one of the most popular comedians with over 1.1 billion views on YouTube.

He has previously done stand-up performances at the Big Fresno Fair.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25, at 10 am.