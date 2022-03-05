gas prices

Where to find cheaper gas options in Central California

By
Where to find cheaper gas options in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Filling up your car in California is now costing more than ever.

"Don't like them, but you have to pay them," says Louie Triana.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in California now tops $5 a gallon.

They're not quite that high yet in Fresno, but drivers are still looking for a bargain.

Two of the cheapest gas stations in the Valley can be found in Sanger. They're actually across the street from each other.

Regina Cantu works at the Fast Trip station. She tells me the station had to hire more people to keep up with drivers, searching for cheap gas.

"Never a dull moment, I'll tell you that," Cantu said. "We have a lot of people always here. It's never slow."

Right now, their gas is $4.49 a gallon for unleaded, according to GasBuddy.

Across the street, the Gulf Station is ten cents more, at $4.59 a gallon.

But expect those prices to go even higher.

Gas Buddy's Head of Patrol Analysis, Patrick De Haan points to Russia's invasion on Ukraine as the reason why prices are jumping.

"This is just the beginning, things are going to worsen," he said. "Fresno has not hit that $5 gallon average yet, but it's just a matter of time. Prices are still spiking significantly in Fresno."

Larry Oakander is a Vietnam war vet. He says he's retired on a fixed income, so these prices are hitting his pocket.

Adolph Dominguez drives a truck for his business. He says the higher gas price roll over onto his customers.

"Well, my solution to this problem is to raise my prices and I break even," he said.

According to the GasBuddy expert, drivers can save on gas by slowing down and shopping for lower prices.

He says the difference in pricing at gas stations is due to competition, timing and brand strategy.
