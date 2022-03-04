California gas prices reach $5 for the first time

A report by Triple-A ranked the states with the highest gas prices currently. As usual, California was at the top of that list, with the highest reported cost at $5.07 per gallon.
Los Angeles and San Francisco were the first two cities in the state to break the $5 mark.
All states on the West Coast have gas prices over $4 a gallon.
Prices in California have long been among the highest, but they've soared in recent years in part because of changes at some West Coast refineries.
State gas taxes and fees also contribute to California's gas price cost.
The conflict in Ukraine is impacting gas prices worldwide. The White House has blamed the higher prices solely on the Russian war.
But some lawmakers insist the Biden administration's policies against more drilling in the U.S. are also to blame.