Kelly Ripa tackles 'Generation Gap' in new ABC primetime game show

The most lovable character from the animated movie "Big Hero 6" is getting his own series on Disney+.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are back with season 2 of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building." Sandy Kenyon previews the new season.

NEW YORK -- "Live With Kelly and Ryan" is seen every weekday morning on ABC, but now, Kelly Ripa is branching out to host a game show in primetime -- and Ryan Seacrest makes a surprise appearance on the first episode of "Generation Gap."The new show grew out of Ripa's friendship with Jimmy Kimmel, and fans of his late-night show know that he has often poked gentle fun at the differences between the older and younger generations and mined those differences for laughs."I'm very close with Jimmy's family," Ripa said. "He is close with my family, and he said to me, 'You are literally the only person I know who can host this show.' Because he knows I work well with children. Anybody under the age of 13, that's my sweet spot. Those are my people."Ripa finds the funny in the gap between grandparents and their grandchildren."What they know about each other's generation always surprises me, and what they don't know always shocks me," she said. "And this is a game show that focuses on those differences."Each episode features two teams representing a generation competing against each other, but the host says this is more of a comedy show than a game show.Various segments allow for visitors, and her father, Joe Ripa, sings music selections, and Seacrest shows up during a segment that asks "Who Am I?"Ripa calls the finale, Toddler's Choice, the "most exciting part of the game."Winners are offered an extra prize, but it comes with a catch. That prize must be chosen by the youngest family member, and big laughs result."When you offer a toddler, a choice between an incredible toy or a new car, they're going to pick the toy," Ripa said.Ripa's own kids are now young adults who are close to their grandparents and help them with any tech issues that arise."I think the bigger generation gap is between me and my kids," Ripa said. "I never understand what it is they're talking about at all. It's like they're speaking a foreign language to me.""Generation Gap" airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on this ABC station.