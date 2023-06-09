43-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Fresno identified

A man has died and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in southwest Fresno.

Just hours after this shooting, another double shooting happened nearby, near the intersection of Arthur and Hawes Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in a string of violence in southwest Fresno on Thursday has been identified.

Authorities identified the victim as 43-year-old Ibrahim Muhammad.

Police received a ShotSpotter notification just before 7:30 am near South Geneva and Lorena.

When officers arrived, they found Muhammad with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

A 57-year-old woman was also shot. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities say that both Muhammad and the woman were on Lorena when they were shot. They believe Muhammad was the intended target.

No suspect information has been provided.

Just hours after this shooting, another double shooting happened nearby, near the intersection of Arthur and Hawes Avenue.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.