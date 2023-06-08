WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 people shot in Southwest Fresno, police say

It comes hours after a man was killed and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting near the same area.

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Thursday, June 8, 2023 8:17PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Southwest Fresno.

Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at 12:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Arthur and Hawes avenues.

As officers were arriving, they learned that there were two shooting victims.

One person was taken to the hospital and another remained on scene.

Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

It comes hours after a man was killed and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting near the same area.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW