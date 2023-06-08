2 people shot in Southwest Fresno, police say

It comes hours after a man was killed and a woman was hospitalized following a shooting near the same area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Southwest Fresno.

Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at 12:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Arthur and Hawes avenues.

As officers were arriving, they learned that there were two shooting victims.

One person was taken to the hospital and another remained on scene.

Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

