George Floyd

Art project to honor George Floyd and raise awareness underway in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new art project is underway in Downtown Fresno to honor the life of George Floyd and raise awareness in the Central Valley.

Six new murals are going to be added to the downtown area over the next several days.

Protests held around the South Valley amid George Floyd's death

The first mural is being painted on H and Inyo across from Chukchansi Park.

It's expected to be complete by Sunday night, and the second one, featuring an image of George Floyd, is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday.

Organizers say once all six are complete, people will be able to go on a mural tour around Downtown Fresno to look at all the new artwork.
