George Lopez postpones Eagle Mountain Casino show due to medical emergency

George Lopez's show at Eagle Mountain Casino has been postponed after the star had a medical emergency Saturday.

George Lopez's show at Eagle Mountain Casino has been postponed after the star had a medical emergency Saturday.

George Lopez's show at Eagle Mountain Casino has been postponed after the star had a medical emergency Saturday.

George Lopez's show at Eagle Mountain Casino has been postponed after the star had a medical emergency Saturday.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- George Lopez's Saturday show at Eagle Mountain Casino has been postponed.

Eagle Mountain Casino says George Lopez's show will now take place on June 7 due to a medical emergency.

Those who were attending the show will have their tickets validated for the next show.

It's unclear what medical emergency Lopez suffered.

For any further questions about Saturday's cancelation, you are asked to reach out to the casino via email at marketing@eaglemtncasino.com