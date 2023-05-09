New York Congressman George Santos charged by U.S. Justice Department, sources say

NEW YORK -- New York Congressman George Santos has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Santos has been charged by federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, according to sources familiar with the matter, ABC News reported.

The exact nature of the charges couldn't immediately be learned as they remain under seal, but the FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos' campaign finance filings and other claims.

The congressman's attorney declined to comment. Spokespeople for the Brooklyn US Attorney's Office, the Justice Department and the FBI declined to comment.

The freshman congressman, who was elected last year to represent a district that includes parts of Long Island and Queens, has been under investigation in multiple jurisdictions and by the House Ethics Committee.

During his brief time in office, Santos has been accused of breaking campaign finance laws, violating federal conflict of interest laws, stealing cash meant for an Iraq War veteran's dying dog, masterminding a credit card fraud scheme and lying about where he went to school and worked.

Santos has admitted to making some misleading claims about his education and financial status, but continues to deny the more serious allegations.

New York Republicans have sought to distance themselves from Santos, repeatedly urging him to leave office and insisting they knew nothing about his shadowy past. Democrats, meanwhile, are attempting to shake off the embarrassment of not exposing Santos sooner ahead of what promises to be an expensive race to win back his and other neighboring seats in 2024.

ABC stations contributed to this report

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

