Girl approached by person in van in Farmersville, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stranger fright at another Valley school follows a recent kidnapping of a Sanger girl who escaped.

Farmersville Unified says the child is safe but is now urging students to remain vigilant.

Officials say around 9 am Monday, a student was approached by a person driving an older model white van.

The incident comes just days after a young girl was briefly kidnapped in Sanger before managing to get away.

Police say school staff at a different campus later spotted a similar vehicle, but it was gone when officers arrived.

The department is now increasing patrols before and after school.

Farmersville Unified is reminding students to be aware of their surroundings and travel with friends.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to contact Farmersville Police or the school district.