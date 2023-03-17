Women from across Central California came together in the fight against the number one killer of women: heart disease.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Women from across Central California came together Thursday to support each other and raise awareness in the fight against the number one killer of women: heart disease. Survivors shared stories of their own health scares to encourage others to take care of their heart health.

They gathered in Downtown Fresno for the Central Valley Go Red for Women luncheon.

The American Heart Association says cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming more lives than all cancers combined.

Heart disease is also a major threat to new moms.

Action News spoke to survivor Melissa Goss who suffered a stroke after having her third child.

"I was home alone by myself, with the three boys, and I sneezed, and that's when the clot broke off. I was rushed to the hospital, said Goss. "Unfortunately, I was not a candidate for any kind of medical intervention, so they kind of put me in the ICU for a little bit and said a prayer."

While at the hospital, Melissa says doctors discovered she has a heart condition forcing her heart to work harder.

In sharing her own experience, Melissa hopes women don't ignore any symptoms and seek out proper care.

Melissa says bringing awareness to heart disease has also become a family affair. Her 10-year-old son volunteered for the heart walk this year.