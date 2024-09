Golden State Boulevard permanently closed in central Fresno

Construction on the high-speed rail has permanently closed part of golden State Boulevard in central Fresno.

Construction on the high-speed rail has permanently closed part of golden State Boulevard in central Fresno.

Construction on the high-speed rail has permanently closed part of golden State Boulevard in central Fresno.

Construction on the high-speed rail has permanently closed part of golden State Boulevard in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction on the high-speed rail has permanently closed part of golden State Boulevard in central Fresno.

It's now closed from Belmont to Olive avenues due to construction of the high-speed rail Belmont Avenue Grade Separation Project.

The permanent closure was an effort to avoid cutting through sections of Roeding park.

Drivers will now need to use Highway 99 or Marks Avenue.

It's recommend to plan a couple extra minutes for your commute.