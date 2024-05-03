Golden Valley Health Centers offers new 'Enhanced Care Management' program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Golden Valley Health Centers is taking action to help patients who need extra care live healthier lives.

Through a grant from the California Department of Health Care Services, in partnership with Central California Alliance for Health, the organization just launched its Enhanced Care Management program in Merced and Stanislaus counties.

It's a statewide Medi-Cal benefit available to select members with complex needs.

Thousands of people in the Central Valley need services beyond the four walls of a health clinic.

GVHC vice-president shared a story about a patient who benefitted from the program.

"We were able to find them the resources they needed to get the housing assistance so that they can remain in their home," explained Amy Collier Carroll. "Kind of through this process, we also learned that the grandmother, who also lives with the family, was having a hard time getting to her medical appointments. So we were able to connect her with free transportation to get her to and from her medical appointments."

Golden Valley has identified about 5,000 members who qualify and have enrolled nearly 100.

"We have lead care managers who connect with people-meeting them where they are-and can provide them with things like housing assistance, food assistance and utility assistance," said Carroll.

Golden Valley serves about 150,000 patients, many of whom are underserved. It offers primary and dental care, plus a variety of specialty services.

According to the vice president, the new program addresses clinical and non-clinical needs, which can help patients avoid higher, more costly care.

"We want to ensure that the people in our communities have access to what they need," she said.

For more information, visit gvhc.org.

