Former Bulldog Nick Watney tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA tournament

Nick Watney has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage prior to the second round after testing positive for COVID-19.



He will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines. https://t.co/WLU17W0W2k — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 19, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Fresno State Bulldog and current PGA golfer Nick Watney has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the PGA TOUR.In a statement, the PGA TOUR said Watney indicated he'd been dealing with symptoms and tested positive after consulting a doctor, forcing him to withdraw from the RBC Heritage event prior to the second round.The former Bulldog is the first PGA TOUR member to test positive for the coronavirus, with a total of 369 people tested before the tournament with zero positive results (Watney had also tested negative before the tournament).In their statement, the PGA TOUR added, "Nick will have the PGA TOUR's full support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines. For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the TOUR has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick."It's unclear if Watney's test results will have any impact on the rest of the tournament. He played the opening round of the tournament with Luke List and Vaughn Taylor.