By Hosea Sanders and Marsha Jordan
'The Good Doctor' season 5 premieres Monday night on ABC

CHICAGO -- "The Good Doctor" season five premiere is Monday night on ABC. Dr. Shaun Murphy is gearing up for a major change in his life.

ABC7's Hosea Sanders spoke with actresses who play high-powered physicians on the series.

"I think people connect to it because it's such an uplifting show that has a strong message of hope and I feel that's just something we need in the world right now," said Fiona Gubelmann, who plays Dr. Morgan Reznik. "There's something about the underdog we can all relate to and overcoming obstacles in our lives and it's something all the characters have in their own way."

"It's nice to be able to tune in to somebody else's challenges and watching them overcome those hurdles, but also with the support of friends and colleagues," said Christina Chang, who plays Dr. Aubrey Lim.

Chang and Gubelmann said they're proud to work on a program with so many strong female characters.

"Playing this strong, confidant, proud woman who's intelligent, I think over the past few years roles, for women have changed and getting to play someone like that has taught me a lot about myself and my personal life and the traits that I shied away from and need to work on," Gubelmann said. "It's been great and that journey has been nice for me."

You can watch the season premiere of "The Good Doctor" on ABC at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.
