gma summer concert series

Katy Perry, John Legend, Mariah Carey join 'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series lineup

NEW YORK
Summer may be different this year, but "Good Morning America" fans can still count on the Summer Concert Series.

This year, Katy Perry, John Legend, Mariah Carey and more are joining the star-studded lineup. All performances will be virtual.

Perry will kick off the series Friday with a performance from her home. Then next week, Kygo performs with OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard.

Here is the Summer Concert Series schedule:


  • May 22: Katy Perry


  • May 29: Kygo featuring OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard


  • June 5: Billie Joe Armstrong



  • June 19: John Legend


  • June 26: Sia


  • July 3: Old Dominion


  • July 10: Shaggy featuring Sting


  • August 21: Megan Thee Stallion



Dates to be announced:


  • Mariah Carey

  • Bebe Rexha

  • Black Eyed Peas

  • Ellie Goulding

  • Skip Marley & H.E.R.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgma summer concert seriesmusic news
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
GMA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
BTS GMA concert takes Central Park by storm
Here's the GMA Summer Concert Series line-up
See who's performing in the GMA Summer Concert Series
GMA Summer Concert Series heats up
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burglars strike beloved Tower District restaurant during COVID-19 closure
2 shot at Corcoran gas station, police say
Central California coronavirus cases
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Police searching for suspects who robbed northeast Fresno Walgreens
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
Not all students will return to class when California schools reopen, officials say
Show More
State threatens to pull millions of dollars in COVID-19 funding from Tulare County
Over 1,000 CA pastors agree to reopen churches on May 31
Parents wait for news on summer school as jobs hang in balance
Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett hospitalized
Thieves steal truck that belonged to late Porterville fire captain
More TOP STORIES News