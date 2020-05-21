Katy Perry, John Legend, Mariah Carey join 'Good Morning America' Summer Concert Series lineup

This year, Katy Perry, John Legend, Mariah Carey and more are joining the star-studded lineup. All performances will be virtual.
Perry will kick off the series Friday with a performance from her home. Then next week, Kygo performs with OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard.
Here is the Summer Concert Series schedule:
- May 22: Katy Perry
MAY 22: @katyperry performs for @GMA’s Summer Concert Series and she’ll be sure to have us feeling fresh as #Daisies! #KatyPerryOnGMA 💛🌼 https://t.co/MuhqWYlqbl pic.twitter.com/WQmA4FOfBc— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 21, 2020
- May 29: Kygo featuring OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard
MAY 29: @KygoMusic performs with @OneRepublic and @vrbroussard for @GMA’s Summer Concert Series! Are you ready?! https://t.co/MuhqWYlqbl #KygoOnGMA pic.twitter.com/wfjnsIO02v— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 21, 2020
- June 5: Billie Joe Armstrong
JUNE 5: @billiejoe Armstrong performs on @GMA for our Summer Concert Series! RT if you’re excited! https://t.co/MuhqWYlqbl #BillieJoeArmstrongOnGMA pic.twitter.com/y5ArarcXS8— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 21, 2020
- June 19: John Legend
JUNE 19: @johnlegend performs for @GMA’s Summer Concert Series! Hope you’re ready because it’s going to be LEGENDARY. https://t.co/MuhqWYlqbl #JohnLegendOnGMA pic.twitter.com/p3bfPiwPI0— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 21, 2020
- June 26: Sia
JUNE 26: We’re going to be swinging from the chandelier when @Sia performs for our @GMA Summer Concert Series! https://t.co/MuhqWYlqbl #SiaOnGMA pic.twitter.com/S5oDNAhOiX— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 21, 2020
- July 3: Old Dominion
JULY 3: We can’t wait to kick off our July 4th weekend jamming out with @OldDominion at our @GMA Summer Concert Series! https://t.co/MuhqWYlqbl #OldDominionOnGMA pic.twitter.com/KMNU9e28Qa— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 21, 2020
- July 10: Shaggy featuring Sting
JULY 10: We have double the fun with @DiRealShaggy featuring @OfficialSting - performing together at our @GMA Summer Concert Series! https://t.co/MuhqWYlqbl #ShaggyOnGMA pic.twitter.com/PskUJ0G6Wx— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 21, 2020
- August 21: Megan Thee Stallion
.@theestallion is going to perform in our @GMA Summer Concert Series! RT if you’re excited! https://t.co/MuhqWYlqbl #MeganTheeStallionOnGMA pic.twitter.com/wi5S0xUyCm— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 21, 2020
Dates to be announced:
- Mariah Carey
- Bebe Rexha
- Black Eyed Peas
- Ellie Goulding
- Skip Marley & H.E.R.