Good samaritans helped rescue man that drove into canal

Good samaritans helped rescue a man after he drove into a fast-moving canal on Friday.Witnesses first spotted the man's car floating downstream near Barstow and Biola.Several people helped to tie the car down while keeping it above water.Firefighters eventually broke out a window and put several ladders into the water to save him.They say if he had continued floating, he would have ended up in the most hazardous part of the canal."If a person were to go over the low-head dam, they go into the rapids, and it's just a churning effect, and it would have been extremely hard to self-extricate," said Fresno City Fire Batt. Chief Ron StogdellThe driver was the only one inside the car. Firefighters say he was shaken but was alert and conscious.