CAR ACCIDENT

Good samaritans helped rescue man that drove into canal

Witnesses first spotted his car floating downstream and quickly worked to tie the car down while keeping it above water. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Good samaritans helped rescue a man after he drove into a fast-moving canal on Friday.

Witnesses first spotted the man's car floating downstream near Barstow and Biola.

Several people helped to tie the car down while keeping it above water.

Firefighters eventually broke out a window and put several ladders into the water to save him.

They say if he had continued floating, he would have ended up in the most hazardous part of the canal.

"If a person were to go over the low-head dam, they go into the rapids, and it's just a churning effect, and it would have been extremely hard to self-extricate," said Fresno City Fire Batt. Chief Ron Stogdell

The driver was the only one inside the car. Firefighters say he was shaken but was alert and conscious.
