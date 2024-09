Goshen roadway safety meeting to be held

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County is hosting a community meeting tonight to discuss road safety for pedestrians.

The meeting starts at 6 o'clock Thursday, Feb. 29 at the Goshen Village Community Room on Road 72.

It's part of a process to create a transportation project to improve connectivity between Visalia and Goshen.

The county is asking for your feedback on ways to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians.

