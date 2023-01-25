Reward increased for information on Goshen shooting that killed 6

Many of the victims were family members, including a teen mother and her 10-month-old baby boy.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are increasing the reward to find the gunmen that shot and killed six people in Tulare County.

The reward now stands at $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Investigators say at least two gunmen carried out the attack at a home in Goshen on January 17.

The sheriff's office now expects to provide an update on the investigation next Monday.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the shooting appears to be tied to gangs and possibly drugs.