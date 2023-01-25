Reward increased for information on Goshen shooting that killed 6

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are increasing the reward to find the gunmen that shot and killed six people in Tulare County.
The reward now stands at $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.
Investigators say at least two gunmen carried out the attack at a home in Goshen on January 17.
RELATED: Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
Many of the victims were family members, including a teen mother and her 10-month-old baby boy.
The sheriff's office now expects to provide an update on the investigation next Monday.
RELATED: Shooter stood over teen mom, baby before killing them at Goshen home, sheriff says
Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the shooting appears to be tied to gangs and possibly drugs.