Tulare County Sheriff to provide update in Goshen shooting that killed 6

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County sheriff will give an update Monday on the Goshen massacre case.

Six people, including a teenage mother and her 10-month-old baby boy, were shot to death earlier this month.

Investigators believe at least two gunmen carried out the attack.

A $25,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

The sheriff is scheduled to provide an update at 1 pm.

We will be streaming the news conference. Check back for updates.