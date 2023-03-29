Gov. Newsom requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration amid storms

Governor Gavin Newsom has requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the emergency response and recovery in nine counties.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the emergency response and recovery in nine counties, which includes Mariposa, Tulare, and Kern Counties.

So far, the state has invested more than $60 million in direct response and recovery action to support communities impacted by these storms.

That includes the deployment of the California National Guard and other state personnel to perform lifesaving rescue missions.

The declaration request encompasses the communities impacted by flooding, snow, mudslides, avalanches and debris flows that resulted from storms beginning February 21.

Additional counties may be added as further damage assessments are conducted.

Those counties have been under a state of emergency since last month.