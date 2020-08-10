Society

103-year-old granny gets tattoo, goes on motorcycle ride to celebrate end of COVID-19 quarantine

MUSKEGON, MI -- A 103-year-old Michigan woman is still crossing items off her bucket list.

For her birthday, Dorothy Pollack treated herself to a tattoo and a motorcycle ride.

She had been cooped up under a coronavirus lockdown at her nursing home for months.

Once she was able to get out, she decided she wanted to live life.

She said she got a tattoo of a frog, because frogs are the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.

The tattoo artists said Pollack took the needle like a champ, not even flinching once.

After the tattoo, she hopped on the back of a motorcycle and went for a ride.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichigantattoocoronavirusmotorcycles
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed near Centennial Park in Tulare
California's public health director abruptly resigns
Man shot in the head in central Fresno
1 dead after Baltimore gas explosion levels 3 homes
Community gathers to remember man who died saving children at Reedley Beach
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19
Man killed when gunfire erupts after argument in Sanger
Show More
Man breaks into Porterville house, attacks resident with bat
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
Central California coronavirus cases
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News