Officers keeping close eye on I-5 at Grapevine amid cold temperatures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- No one wants to get stuck on the Grapevine when making their way north or south on I-5, but during this chilly time of year, closures can happen at any time."The weather can change up here really quick," says CHP Officer DC Williams. "This is a unique area, so just be prepared for the unexpected."Williams says every warning serves a purpose, keeping drivers safe.Monday morning, the department tweeted about the chance of a closure and since then have been monitoring the weather constantly.Kevin Paschall says he's been stuck in closures before, so he was prepared and hit the read early in hopes of avoiding a long commute and was still prepared."I looked up the apps and saw the potential closure, so I left early," he said.Truckers like Luis Frontado drive from Los Angeles to Visalia daily.He's been a truck driver for over 20 years and says being prepared and patient is his best piece of advice."It's challenging," he said. "Every day is different and you have to be prepared for anything that happens on the road. Being safe is my first concern -- not just for myself but the general public as well."Officer Williams says he cannot express enough the importance of taking every warning seriously."Make sure you are driving at a safe speed," he said. "Make sure you follow at a safe distance so if it's raining and it turns into snow, you can react. Make sure you have a kit with water, blanket, snacks, and patience because of things go bad, traffic can back up real quick."