Property owners urged to clear weeds ahead of peak fire season

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vegetation across the Central Valley that grew tall during the rainy season is now drying out due to warm and sunny days.

It's creating fuel for fires, like the one that burned just over 180 acres in Kings County on Sunday.

Fortunately, CAL FIRE crews were able to knock down the flames within four hours, using multiple resources.

"I think that is just a testament to Cal Fire and our ability as a large fire department to have aviation assets, bull-dozers, fire engines, hand crews, all coupled together it's an attack that we use to mitigate these fires and keep them as small as possible," said Battalion Chief Daniel Urias.

Also working behind the scenes are thousands of sheep.

Ryan Indart with Indart Solar Sheep Grazing calls them his four-legged firefighters.

They have been grazing 4,000 acres of grass in Kings County since January.

"We all know that we're just doing the same job we've been doing for generations," said Indart.

"We're the earth's first fiduciaries and custodians, you know? We take care of the planet. And so these animals are vital in restoring native habitat."

CAL FIRE, Fresno County Fire and city fire departments all work together to keep fires from spreading

There are things property owners can do, and will soon be required to do, to help.

On May 1, the Fresno - Kings County CAL FIRE units will be starting their grass lot inspections.

The goal is to inform people but non-compliant residents could be fined.

Homes should have at least a-hundred feet of defensible space.

The first 30 feet should have grass cut down to four inches with the other 70 feet of grass and trees contained.

"So, that if a fire does occur it doesn't become hostile. We wanna encourage their communities to be receptive to our fire crews coming out and they are giving recommendations," Urias said.

CAL FIRE says it's also important to mow your lawn before it's too warm.

Always keep in mind fire dangers, such as winds, humidity levels and temperatures.

