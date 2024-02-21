New Clovis restaurant bringing authentic Indian cuisine

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Gulab Indian Bistro, the dining experience starts the second you walk in the door.

From the gold detailing on the walls to the textured ceiling, every inch of real estate is intentional.

"We tried to get it to a point where everywhere you look inside the restaurant, there is something to notice the detail," says Co-Owner Manpreet Singh. "Everywhere you look, you will see something."

The family-owned and veteran-owned restaurant located off of Shaw and Fowler transports you into a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

That "wow" factor doesn't stop at the aesthetics.

"We wanted to give people Indian food with great service, great quality food and a great ambiance to walk into," Manpreet said.

Owners Husband and wife Mandeep and Manpreet opened their doors in November of last year, but have built a following catering special events.

Chefs are turning up the heat on the authentic Indian cuisine.

"We have tandoori chicken, shrimp and most popular lamb chops," Manpreet said.

Meats are marinated 24 hours before going into the clay oven.

"This is your malahi, then you have your chari and then we have our own blend," Manpreet said.

The tandoori chicken and shrimp are served sizzling.

The aromas in the kitchen were so mouth-watering, we had to give it a try.

The restaurant is celebrating Valentine's Day all month long, so you can enjoy Valentine's Day-themed desserts as well.

