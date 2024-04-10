Israeli airstrike kills 3 sons of Hamas' political chief Ismail Haniyeh: IDF

The deadly airstrike took place on the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr.

Three sons of Hamas' political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

Amir, Mohammad and Hazem Haniyeh were killed by an Israeli Air Force aircraft strike, directed by the IDF and Israel Security Forces (ISA).

In a statement Wednesday, the IDF claimed the three sons were "three Hamas military operatives that conducted terrorist activity in the central Gaza Strip."

"The three operatives that were struck are Amir Haniyeh, a cell commander in the Hamas military wing, Mohammad Haniyeh, a military operative in the Hamas terrorist organization and Hazem Haniyeh, also a military operative in the Hamas terror organization," the IDF said in a statement.

The deadly airstrike took place on Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that marks the end of the month-long observance of Ramadan.

Ismail Haniyeh also confirmed the death of his sons in a statement Wednesday, saying, "Gaza residents have paid a heavy price with the blood of their children, and I am one of them."

Haniyeh said 60 of his family members have been killed in the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas that began after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

About 1,200 people were killed in the initial terrorist attack, according to Israeli officials, while Israel's bombing of Gaza has killed more than 33,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

In his statement Wednesday, Haniyeh said, "the blood of my sons is not more precious than the blood of our martyred people in Gaza, as they are all my sons."

Haniyeh maintained that "targeting the sons of leaders" will not "break the resolve of our people."

"We say to the occupation that this blood will only make us more steadfast in our principles and adherence to our land," Haniyeh said.

The strike on one of Hamas' senior leaders' family comes amid failed attempts at a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called for an immediate cease-fire to get food and aid into Gaza in an interview on Univision.

"So, I what I'm calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a cease-fire, allow for the next six, eight weeks total access to all food and medicine going into the country," Biden said in the interview with Univision's Enrique Acevedo.

On Wednesday, Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant responded to Biden's call in a media briefing.

"Let me say loud and clear - the defense establishment takes the United States very seriously," Gallant said. "Since the establishment of the state of Israel and since the start of this war, the U.S. has been standing with Israel."

The aid approvals announced include the Ashdod Port in Israel, "to increase the entry of goods and streamline security checks," Gallant said.

The approval of the new Northern Crossing, "will provide a route to bring aid directly to northern Gaza and reduce pressure on Kerem Shalom," according to Gallant. Kerem Shalom is the crossing into southern Gaza.

Gallant also announced Israeli forces will work to boost aid through Jordan and establish the Coordination and Deconfliction Cell, "part of a wider effort to increase cooperation with international organizations, implement lessons learned, and work with new partners."

ABC News' Dana Savir contributed to this report.