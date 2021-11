FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the most popular Broadway musicals is coming to Fresno.Tickets to "Hamilton" are now on sale.The Saroyan Theatre in downtown Fresno will be hosting the award-winning musical with the touring cast for several nights.Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" has captivated audiences with the story of American founding father, Alexander Hamilton.Performances run from March 30 to April 10.You can get tickets online at Ticketmaster or by phone. You can also visit the convention center box office.