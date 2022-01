HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new Angry Chickz restaurant is opening in Hanford.The eatery will be located on 11th Street and Fargo Avenue. It's known for its "Nashville hot chicken" and serves up sliders, sandwiches and chicken tenders.In honor of the grand opening, the first 100 customers will get some free Angry Chickz merchandise.This is the fourth location in the Central Valley. There are two in Fresno and one in Visalia.