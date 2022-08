City of Hanford celebrates 131st birthday

The city of Hanford celebrated its 131st birthday on Thursday. The community gathered during the Thursday Night Market at Civic Park.

The celebrations included live music and birthday cake.

Hanford Mayor Kalish Marrow and Councilmember Francisco Ramirez helped hand out slices of the cake.