29-year-old woman killed in crash near Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 29-year-old woman has died after a crash near Hanford on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the area of 6th Ave and Excelsior Ave at about 11:30 am.

The woman, who is from Kingsburg, was a passenger of a car traveling on 6th Ave, when another vehicle collided with the first car, killing the woman at the scene.

The CHP says the driver of the other car was not driving under the influence.

They are still investigating the cause of the crash and have not yet released details on the identity of the victim.
