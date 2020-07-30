Coffee lovers! Dutch Bros is coming to Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coffee lovers, Dutch Bros Coffee is coming to Hanford!
Construction is set to begin on the new coffee shop next week. The store will be located on Lacey Boulevard and 12th Avenue near Aldi.
The store is looking to hire about 30 employees for the new shop, officials say.
Dutch Bros plans to add stores in Bakersfield in September and another location in Clovis sometime next year.
