Hanford Elementary, Corcoran Unified return to distance learning amid COVID-19 surge

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coronavirus cases are surging in the Central Valley. While health officials have said school districts who've already brought students back to their campuses can remain open, some administrators have decided to return to distance learning for a short time.

Hanford Elementary School District sent a letter to parents this week saying students will go back to distance learning until winter break.

"The decision was based on the surge of positive COVID-19 cases and symptom-based illnesses we were experiencing across the district," the school district said in the letter.

Hanford Elementary students resumed distance learning on Thursday and will go through Friday, December 18.

They plan to bring students back for in-person learning at the end of winter break on January 11. However, administrators said they'll continue to monitor COVID-19 conditions in the county leading up to the students' return.

Meanwhile, Corcoran Unified School District shared a similar letter saying they will transition all of their campuses to distance learning.

The district said it's due to the "external pressures from the governor's recent orders, demands of contact tracing and difficulty with staffing."

They'll start distance learning again on Monday, December 14, through Friday, December 18.

Corcoran Unified plans to return to in-person learning after the holiday break on January 11.

