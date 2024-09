1 hospitalized after being hit by train in Hanford, officials say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train in Hanford.

This happened just after 5:30 am Tuesday at the Amtrak station on Santa Fe Avenue near 7th Street.

Officials say the train was just leaving when the person was hit.

They were immediately taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.