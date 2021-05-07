Hanford’s first cannabis dispensary slated to open soon

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford's first cannabis dispensary is slated to open soon.Herb N' Joy is located on the corner of Douty Street and 5th Street in downtown Hanford.Construction is quite completed, but once it is, representatives say customers will enjoy quality products at an affordable value and have an interactive and educational experience.In addition to flower and concentrates, Herb N' Joy will also offer edibles, beverages, and wellness products.The dispensary is expected to open within the next few days, and curbside pickup will also be available.Delivery will start about a month later.Herb N' Joy also has a store in Santa Barbara.