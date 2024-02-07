Hanford residents speak out against 'Bottoms Up' coffee bar coming to city

"Bottoms Up Espresso" has several locations across Central California, where baristas serve drinks in bikinis.

"Bottoms Up Espresso" has several locations across Central California, where baristas serve drinks in bikinis.

"Bottoms Up Espresso" has several locations across Central California, where baristas serve drinks in bikinis.

"Bottoms Up Espresso" has several locations across Central California, where baristas serve drinks in bikinis.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- South Valley residents are voicing their concerns over a new business opening in Hanford.

Community members addressed the city council on Wednesday about the "Bottoms Up Espresso" coffee bar coming to the city.

The business has several locations across Central California, where baristas serve drinks in bikinis.

Nearby store owners and parents raised several concerns, including customers the business may attract.

"My family and I do not want a pervert magnet in our city, much less in our neighborhood, and we consider 'Bottoms Up' cafe exactly that, a perv magnet," says Christina Vargas. "It's a danger to our neighborhood and damaging to the families of Hanford."

"Bottoms Up Espresso" has faced previous backlash from residents in communities where they operate, including Clovis in 2014.