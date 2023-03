Police say the boy was walking down the street when someone shot him in the leg from a car window.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old has been hospitalized after police say he was shot while walking in Hanford.

It happened near a home on S. Michelle Court near Tempe Drive around 11 am Wednesday.

He was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Hanford police.